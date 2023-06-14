No leader a la Sidda or DK Shivakumar to bring Congress back into power in State: BRS

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS legislator KP Vivekanand Goud on Tuesday said there were no leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shiva Kumar to bring the Congress party into power in Telangana.

He lashed out at the TPCC chief for questioning the Dharani portal. “Revanth Reddy is making baseless allegations on Dharani. Though the court has reprimanded him, 'Revenue Reddy' has been repeatedly questioning Dharani, said Vivekanand, alleging the Congress leader was habituated to make false allegations. The BRS leader said over 27 lakh transactions have taken place in Dharani so far. “There is a special option in Dharani to rectify mistakes,” he said, adding that during the Congress regime, lands without litigation were also mentioned in the prohibited list. “Many problems which were there during the Congress rule were solved in Dharani. There were sales and purchases going on in Dharani without any irregularities”. He dared the Congress leaders to bring a Dharani-like system in Congress-ruled States.

The MLA said the “Congress leader is known for filling RTIs and talking irresponsibly.

The survey numbers mentioned by Revanth Reddy had land registrations in 2006. The TPCC chief is making baseless allegations to save his post,” said Vivekanand. “Just because Revanth Reddy went to Cherlapally jail, it is not correct to think all will go to jail,” he quipped.