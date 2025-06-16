OGH marks World Blood Donor Day with awareness walk

In observance of ‘World Blood Donor Day’, Osmania General Hospital organised an awareness walk to highlight the critical necessity of blood donation.

In collaboration with Nirmaan Organisation, DRDL, and the Medicos Blood Donor Club, the hospital also conducted donation camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. This initiative specifically addresses seasonal blood shortages during the summer months, ensuring timely availability for patients in need.

Osmania Hospital has been making commendable strides in raising awareness among young individuals across Hyderabad. In 2024, the hospital organised approximately 40 camps, followed by 27 camps in 2025, reinforcing its steadfast commitment to community education and outreach.

The Blood Centre at Osmania General Hospital stands as one of Telangana’s most esteemed and largest blood donation facilities, boasting an annual collection of 10,000 units. It primarily serves critical departments such as plastic surgery, surgical gastroenterology, and nephrology, playing a vital role in supporting transplant recipients. Additionally, during emergencies, the centre extends its services to the Government Maternity Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, and Chest Hospital.

Dr Rakesh Sahay, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, was present, alongside Dr Jaya Krishna (RMO), Dr Anusha (RMO), Dr Srikanth (CAS), Dr Pravalika, and Dr Jahnavi (Senior Resident).

The event concluded with a heartfelt felicitation ceremony, honouring the significant contributions of Nirmaan Organisation, DRDL, the Medicos Blood Donor Club, and State Street Corporate in advancing this noble cause.

