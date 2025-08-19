Osmania University to host 84th annual convocation today

Hyderabad: Osmania University is set to host its 84th Annual Convocation on Tuesday. The ceremony will be presided over by Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of the university, while the convocation address will be delivered by Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, who will also be conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to space science and technology.

An OU statement on Monday said the event will begin with an academic procession, followed by the national anthem and the formal commencement of the convocation. The Chancellor will administer the academic oath and sign the official register, marking the ceremonial start of the proceedings. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram will present the university’s annual report, highlighting key achievements and milestones over the past year.

In a symbolic gesture of academic inclusivity, a Scheduled Tribe student from the Department of English will present a thesis during the ceremony, underscoring the university’s commitment to diversity and scholarly excellence. Gold medals and Ph.D. degrees will be awarded to meritorious students across various faculties, with the prestigious Telangana Governor’s Gold Medal for the best Ph.D. also being presented.The convocation will conclude with the national anthem and a formal retreat of the academic procession.