PIL on pending scholarships: HC seeks proof by Dec 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin on Tuesday heard a PIL seeking a direction to the government to release the pending scholarships and reimburse tuition fee of eligible students.

The PIL was filed by the Association for Socio Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised and Students Islamic Organisation (ASEEM), Telangana, espousing the concerns of economically disadvantaged students who are reportedly struggling to continue higher education due to delays in the disbursal of scholarships and fee reimbursement.

While acknowledging the importance of the cause, the CJ raised questions regarding the credentials of the petitioners, particularly on why two petitioners had jointly filed the PIL when it could have been done by a single petitioner.

The bench directed the petitioners’ counsel, Syed Mounis Jafer Abidi, to submit an affidavit detailing their credentials, including information on past PILs or writs filed by them and their outcomes. The court asked for these details to be filed on or before December 9 for further consideration of the case.

The case was adjourned to December 9.