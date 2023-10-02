  • Menu
PM dedicates new railway line, five buildings at UoH

University of Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad

A new railway line dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a stretch of 37 kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line, built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the railway map

Hyderabad: A new railway line dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a stretch of 37 kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line, built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the railway map. He also flagged off an inaugural of Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conference.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district, Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in the backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and the local handloom industry in the region.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated five new buildings of University of Hyderabad’s School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at the University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.

