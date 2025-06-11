Ponnam Prabhakar inspects arrangements for Moharram

Hyderabad: The Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said that the government will make all arrangements for the Moharram, an Islamic month which is to be held in the first week of July. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad in-charge minister held a review meeting with officials of various departments and Shia religious leaders at the Telangana State Secretariat along with Government Advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised the need for all departmental officials to collaborate effectively. He instructed that police presence should be established at the Ashoorkhanas where Moharram events take place. Additionally, the minister mandated the immediate completion of outstanding drainage and road repair projects in the vicinity of the Ashoorkhanas, and the installation of high mast lights at all relevant locations.

The minister instructed the Forest department officials to make arrangements for an elephant, which will be used in the procession on the day of Moharram. The electricity department representatives indicated that special electric lights need to be installed, while the water board officials are tasked with ensuring the availability of drinking water.

Additionally, the GHMC officials are responsible for overseeing sanitation work. It was recommended that mobile toilets and other essential facilities be established. R&B officials received orders to set up barricades. Furthermore, they instructed high-ranking police officials to implement precautionary measures to avoid traffic disruptions during the Moharram procession. They emphasized the need for stringent security arrangements in the vicinity of Bibi-ka-Alam, the starting point of the main procession.

Government advisor Mohammad Shabbir Ali emphasised the importance of ensuring that all essential services are accessible to individuals visiting Ashoorkhanas without any hindrances. He also advocated for the provision of medical camps and ambulances to be readily available.