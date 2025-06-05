Prabhakar holds ‘Meet your Minister’ grievance redressal prog

Hyderabad: The Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar administered the first grievance redressal programme ‘Meet your Minister’ after a gap of over four months on Wednesday. It was resumed following directions from AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Given the long gap (the second this year), after R&B and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy conducted one on January 29, the latest programme received a fairly modest number of grievances. Numbering around 100, mostly land disputes, issues of pensioners, housing sites, ration cards, free power, welfare schemes and public transport users seeking availability of buses submitted their representations, even as different leaders including Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied the Minister for some time.

Speaking to media persons earlier, the Transport Minister felt that the issue of MLC K Kavitha was like a ‘storm in a tea cup’. Describing the entire episode as KCR’s family drama, Ponnam described that the entire commotion was for political survival. He said that the entire family was attempting to get people’s attention as part of the drama. The Minister said that he was not so keen about the happenings within KCR’s family and was in no way concerned about the developments within BRS.

He termed the entire episode as an internal political crisis, which should be resolved by the head of the party. He further asked the public and Congress party workers in general and media in particular to keep away from what was happening within BRS.