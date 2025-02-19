Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy appointed as V-C, JNTUH

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appointed Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.

An order to this effect has been issued by Higher Education department secretary Dr Yogita Rana. Prof Reddy has been given a three-year tenure from the date of his appointment.

According to officials, he also served as the Director Affiliation and Academic Audit Cell, JNTU-Hyderabad between 2009 and 2012, and Rector JNTU-Hyderabad between 2014-16. Later, he retired from the university. He also served as Vice-Chancellor, PDP(E)U, Gandhinagar, Gujarat and former V-C, GIETU, Gunupur, Odisha.