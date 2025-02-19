Live
- ‘Working on prisoners’ future’
- Amid summer crisis BWSSB to impose fines for drinking water wastage
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam
- Collector inspects hospital
- Officials attack tribal locality, remove huts in wee hours
- Your Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2025: Astrological Guidance & Predictions
- HC seeks replies over steps for testing accused, minor survivors
- Revanth concerned over tardy Vemulawada temple expansion works
- Panel to probe charges of ill-treatment
- Nepali student’s death sparks furore in Assembly
Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy appointed as V-C, JNTUH
Hyderabad: The Telangana government appointed Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.
An order to this effect has been issued by Higher Education department secretary Dr Yogita Rana. Prof Reddy has been given a three-year tenure from the date of his appointment.
According to officials, he also served as the Director Affiliation and Academic Audit Cell, JNTU-Hyderabad between 2009 and 2012, and Rector JNTU-Hyderabad between 2014-16. Later, he retired from the university. He also served as Vice-Chancellor, PDP(E)U, Gandhinagar, Gujarat and former V-C, GIETU, Gunupur, Odisha.
