Puja Pandal Special: Dhaki beats set to reverberate in city

Hyderabad: The ongoing Durga Puja festivities have placed the Dhakis, traditional drummers from Bengal, at the heart of the city’s puja pandal celebrations.

The beats of the Dhak are what truly complete the Durga Puja, as the Dhakis are the most integral part of the celebration. These talented drummers have travelled especially to the City of Pearls to captivate and mesmerise the people during the puja. Each stage of the Durga Puja rituals is accompanied by a distinct and unique tune and beat of the dhak, from the arrival of the idols to their final immersion.

The dhak is played both when the idol enters the pandal and when the goddess departs on the final day of the puja, Dashami (Dasara). On the tenth day, the rhythmic beats of the dhak uplift the somber atmosphere during the vermilion ritual (sindur khela) and the subsequent immersion, stated members of the Bangio Radha Krishna Mandir, Jeedimetla.

Ramkrishna Moni Das, a drummer from West Bengal who has been playing the dhak in the city for the past 14 years, shared, “My team and I eagerly await this occasion every year. It gives us the opportunity to visit Hyderabad, showcase our talent, and compare it with other States. The respect we receive here is truly remarkable.”

Duldal Das, a drummer from Murshidabad, West Bengal, who has been playing the dhak for the past 14 years at Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha – Keyes High School, Secunderabad, said, “My team of 10 traditional drummers and I love coming to the city every year during the puja. The atmosphere here feels just like home. For the past 14 years, I have been coming with my team to play the dhak, and it brings me immense joy. Besides Hyderabad, I have also played in Nagaland, Mumbai, and Jaipur.”

“Aside from the Bhog and cultural programmes, Durga Puja feels incomplete without the Dhakis. Every year, we visit various puja pandals just to listen to the captivating beats of the Dhak, as they are truly enthralling,” said Rohan Das, an IT employee.