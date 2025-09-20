Rains lash city for third consecutive day

Hyderabad: Rains continued to pour in parts of Hyderabad on Friday. With the ongoing rains, authorities instructed GHMC and HYDRAA officials to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to address any potential issues. Several parts of the city witnessed torrential downpours, with localities such as LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram among the worst affected. The rains started from eastern part of the city and later covered city and its surroundings. The intense showers caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and severely disrupted daily life.

The rains continued through the day across the city, disrupting traffic and normal life. The downpour led to traffic congestion and gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours in the city. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society till 9 pm, Bandlaguda Uppal recorded highest rainfall with 87.8 mm followed by Uppal, Defense colony, Hayathnagar 47.8 mm, 46 and 44 mm respectively.

On Friday, Telangana minister for Labour, Employment and Underground Mines Vivek Venkataswamy and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the rain affected areas and assured permanent relief measures for residents of flood-affected areas in the Shaikpet division. Moreover, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the flood-affected areas of Sri Ram Nagar colony in Bagh Lingampally, as well as Gagan Mahal and Ashok Nagar areas in Domalguda on Friday.