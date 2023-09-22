Rangareddy: Library at Barkas set to turn a new page

Rangareddy: Following years of break, the Hyderabad City Grandhalaya Samstha (HCGS) braced up for renovation and construction of new library buildings in and around Hyderabad that include a Branch Library Maisaram at Barkas on the border between Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

HCGS proposed the construction of 12 new libraries besides renovations to another 33 in Hyderabad which already has a total number of 82 athenaeums. It is said that lack of funds was the reason behind the delay in approving of new libraries and renovations that left several such facilities on the verge of collapse. One among them was the dilapidated building of the Branch Library Maisaram in Barkas, established in the year 1967, which was lying in shambles for years and recently proposed to be built afresh by the HCGS authorities and the works were grounded off late to construct a multi-layer structure on the same place.

“The old library building will be replaced with a G+1 structure soon with multiple academic facilities. Out of a total extent of 495 square yards of land, the multi-story library is being built on 1000 square feet area (equivalent to 111 square yards) with facilities like a newspaper section, periodical section, book section, separate ladies and gents sections besides a librarian section and a digital room at the first floor,” informed K Prasanna, the Chairman Hyderabad City Grandhalaya Samstha (HCGS) Hyderabad district.

According to Sukesh Kumar, grade-III librarian, maintenance wing, City Central Library, “A fund of Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a new structure in place of an old library building in Barkas. The works were grounded last month and the new building will get into complete shape in the next three months.”

“A number of 20-25 readers, mostly from nearby hostel and schools, avail the facility both in morning and evening sessions,” said the officials, a claim that is disapproved by the local people who argue that the library has been dysfunctional since the last two years that kills the very purpose of its establishment.

Claiming that the proposed plan of the library approved by the authorities lacks any broader vision that suits the aspirations of the local population, Sadeq Bin Musfair, a resident of Barkas, said, “The total extent of land is 500 square yards with two side roads while the new library is being built on a mere 100 square yards leaving most of the land opened unnecessarily.”

The new structure, he said, should have provisions like space for a government ‘Degree College’ for boys or girls as no such facility is available in and around the area. “Barkas area has one school and a college for girls besides a boys school that burst into seams with students from surrounding colonies. The students who want to pursue higher studies have to travel far to the city as no government degree college is available close to Barkas area,” said Mohammed Bin Sayeed Bahmed another resident.