Revanth seeks Opposition help in making Telangana great

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is miffed over BJP and BRS leaders ‘creating hurdles’ while he was taking up many ambitious projects to put Telangana on the world’s arena. Speaking at the Southern Summit on Friday, Revanth said he wants to make Bapu Ghat near Langer Houz as the best tourist destination and install a huge statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the lines of the statue of Sardar Patel at Vadodara in Gujarat.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to install the Statue of Unity, people of Telangana had supported him. But when I want to install the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, state BJP leaders are opposing it,” Revanth said.

“Probably, they may not like Mahatma Gandhi,” the CM said. Asking the BJP leaders not to become destructive forces, the CM said his aim was to make Telangana compete with the world, not any state in the country. He called upon the BJP leaders to support him in his efforts to make Telangana great and not destroy the state.

‘Telangana, Revanth said, is the result of 60 years of struggle in which 1,200 youth sacrificed their lives. Shouldn’t we develop out state like Gujarat,” he asked.

“I wanted to construct a Future City, but the BJP was opposing it. But they have no problem with the Gift City of Gujarat. It appears that Modi wants to push anyone out if they try to compete with Gujarat,” Revanth added.

He also said his government has plans to set up a Gandhi Ideology Centre at the Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Gandhiji on the banks of the Musi River.

Hitting out at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister asked whether the former has any right to continue as the Leader of the Opposition as he has only attended Assembly sessions for just 10 minutes during the last 10 months.