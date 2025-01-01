RPF rescues 1,385 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Central Railway (SCR) rescued 1,385 children under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ in 2024 and launched several operations and recorded noteworthy performance under them.

According to RPF officials, of the total number, 491 children were rescued from human trafficking. Apart from this, 460 persons were arrested for stealing passenger belongings, and stolen material worth Rs 3.17 crore was recovered. A total of 500 cases were registered in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the RPF data, which was released on Tuesday, as many as 674 criminals were arrested in 367 cases under the provisions of the Railway Police Act, wherein railway property worth Rs 83.3 lakh was recovered.

To facilitate safe and secure train journeys, the RPF personnel booked a total of 68,746 cases against footboard travellers, unauthorised travellers in ladies and specially abled coaches, trespassers, nuisance creators, and so on. A total fine of Rs 1.3 crore was imposed on them. In efforts to combat illicit activities, 127 drug peddlers were arrested in 111 cases with the seizure of 2,311.31 kgs of marijuana worth over Rs five crore during this year, said a senior officer, RPF.