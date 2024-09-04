Live
Just In
RPF rescues 247 children under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division reported that under Operation Nanhe Farishte, till September 2024, a total of 247 children were rescued.
According to RPF officials, Operation Nanhe Farishte was launched by the Railway Board with the core objective of identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating children who find themselves in distressing situations within the railway network. In 2024, RPF Secunderabad division rescued a total of 247 children, including 173 boys and 74 girls, all of whom were handed over to child line authorities for further care and protection. In 2023, RPF Secunderabad division rescued a total of 354 children, including 277 boys and 77 girls, all of whom were handed over to the same.
The senior officer of RPF stated, “Operation Nanhe Faristhe stands as a testament to the RPF Secunderabad Division’s unwavering dedication to child safety and protection. These significant achievements in rescuing and rehabilitating missing and runaway children emphasises the operation’s vital role in the railway ecosystem.”