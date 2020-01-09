Security beefed up in Dammaiguda

Dammaiguda: The police department beefed up security measures in Dammaiguda municipality to avoid untoward incidents in view of the upcoming elections. As Friday is the last day of submitting nominations, additional security personnel have been deployed at the municipal office.

Commissioner Rajalingam passed orders to the staff to avoid irregularities and make arrangements to accept tax in case any candidate wishes to pay. They arranged tents for the candidates who are coming with their supporters to the office for filing nominations.

Meanwhile, nomination process continued on the second day in the division. As many as 12 nominations were received, of which seven were by TRS, two from Congress, one from BJP and two from independents.

43 nominations filed

Naagaram: Nomination process continued on the second day in the division. A total of 43 nominations were received in the last two days of nomination process. As Friday is the last day for submitting nominations, special actions have been initiated to avoid any untoward incident.