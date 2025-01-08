Shilparamam to hold ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ from today

Hyderabad: Shilparamam brings back its much-awaited Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National along with Sankranti Sambaralu from January 8 to January 17.

This fair is being jointly organised by Shilparamam Hyderabad and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the object of promoting and encouraging the handloom and handicrafts sector.

The mela will be showcasing a variety of craft items that include folk painting, hand-printed dress materials and sarees, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie and dye, lace work, Bastar iron craft, zari zardozi, Patti, silver filigree, toys, dry flowers, and many other handicrafts, said a senior officer of Shilparamam.