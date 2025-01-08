Live
- Swachhata Rath Yatra launched for Mahakumbh
- Will ACB or ED arrest KTR?
- CS reviews arrangements for PM Visakha visit today
- Tourism investors summits in Visakha, Tirupati soon
- Congress seeks comeback ride on Pyari Didi scheme
- Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: TTD EO stresses on priority to common pilgrims
- Those who commit mistakes can’t escape: Ponguleti to KTR
- Congress, BJP activists come to blows in brawl over protest
- CM launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal for public grievances
- HC dismisses KTR’s petition seeking quash of FIR
Just In
Shilparamam to hold ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ from today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Shilparamam brings back its much-awaited Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National along with Sankranti Sambaralu from January 8 to January 17.
This fair is being jointly organised by Shilparamam Hyderabad and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the object of promoting and encouraging the handloom and handicrafts sector.
The mela will be showcasing a variety of craft items that include folk painting, hand-printed dress materials and sarees, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie and dye, lace work, Bastar iron craft, zari zardozi, Patti, silver filigree, toys, dry flowers, and many other handicrafts, said a senior officer of Shilparamam.
