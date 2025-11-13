Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar defers hearings in defection cases to Nov 14–15

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has deferred the hearings of the defection cases involving several BRS MLAs. The hearings, which were initially scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, have now been postponed to November 14 and 15.

The deferred hearings pertain to MLAs Tellam Venkata Rao (Bhadrachalam) and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), whose cases were scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, and Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and M. Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), whose hearings were set for Thursday. The petitioners’ advocates were to conduct the cross-examination of the MLAs facing defection charges during these sessions.

Meanwhile, the BRS has lodged a contempt petition with the Supreme Court, citing the Speaker's failure to make a timely decision on the defection of its MLAs. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao filed the case in the Apex Court, stating that the Speaker had not reached a decision despite previous deadlines.

This petition is scheduled for hearing on November 14. The Speaker’s office earlier requested an extension to submit a comprehensive report on the defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress party. The Supreme Court had initially set a deadline of October 31, but the hearing remained incomplete, necessitating a request for further time.

The Speaker has already called and completed the initial hearing of eight MLAs, with only the cross-examination by the petitioners’ advocates remaining. The MLAs, who have appeared include T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi and M Sanjay Kumar.

Two other MLAs, Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender, have not yet responded to the notices issued by the Speaker. The Speaker’s office has indicated that petitions against these two will be addressed subsequent to the completion of the cross-examination for all other MLAs.

Political circles are keenly awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on November 14, given the contempt case filed by the petitioners and the Speaker’s request for additional time.