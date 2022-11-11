Speed up probe: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the SIT (Special Investigation Team) headed by City Police Commissioner CV Anand to speed up the probe into the poachgate in which three persons alleged to be supporters of the BJP were arrested and taken into police custody.

Soon after the BJP filed a petition in the High Court seeking the quashing of the government orders to set up the SIT, the CM held a meeting with a few ministers and top police officials and reviewed the status of the case in the courts as well as the progress in the investigation.

Sources said the CM had asked the police officials and SIT to ensure the submission of adequate evidence to the courts. KCR reportedly asked the state police to prove their efficiency in the probe and see that the accused were punished by the court.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at Pragathi Bhavan, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the BJP leaders while claiming that the cases were not related to them on one side, they were filing petitions in the courts to stop the investigation on the other. The BJP leaders are hatching conspiracies fearing the truth will come out, they said.

The ministers said if the BJP leaders are honest, they should support the Investigation. They are afraid that the names of big leaders will come out in the probe and the whole country will know how the BJP was trying to topple duly-elected governments, they alleged.

The TRS leaders said the state government will conduct an impartial investigation into the poachgate despite the BJP creating hurdles in the probe.

They further said the Supreme Court had also responded to the conversation of the BJP brokers in the poachgate on Thursday and the judges expressed shock over the bid to purchase the MLAs. The BJP has no faith in Telangana police and IPS officers, they said.

Commenting on Governor's reaction on Tushar, they said they had never made any comment about her former ADC. They had referred to Tushar from Kerala who had contested against Rahul Gandhi.