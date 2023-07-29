Telangana State tiger count set to see an uptick

World Wide Fund for Nature has published some interesting facts about tigers

• Tigers have been present for the past 2 million years.

• Over the last 150 years, tiger numbers have decreased by almost 95 percent

• India boasts the world’s largest tiger population, with more than 3000 tigers

• Tigers have soft toe pads and move quietly in their habitat, covering 6 to 12 miles while hunting at night

• Tigers prefer to drag their prey into cover before feeding, not eating at the kill site

• When leaving a kill, tigers cover it by raking leaves, dirt, grass, and rocks over the carcass

Despite encountering certain challenges in the last four years, the overall number of tigers in the Telangana State are likely to witness a rise, say the forest department officials. Although the Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the figures of the fifth All India Tiger Census in Mysuru in April 2023, which revealed that the population of big cat rose to 3167 in 2023 from 2967 in 2018, the State wise details are yet to be released which are likely to be disclosed on Saturday in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand on account of International Tiger Day, claim the officials.

In the Monitoring Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) report released by the Central government, two tiger reserves in Telangana are placed in the ‘Very Good’ and ‘Good’ category. The MEE report is based on the assessment of how well the tiger reserves in the country are being managed and their effectiveness in conservation, undertaken by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), in partnership with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The Kawal Tiger Reserve remained in the ‘Good’ category similar to the MEE 2018 report, while Amrabad Tiger Reserve scored better at 78.79 percent compared to the last census 71.09 percent.Speaking to The Hans India, A. Shankaran, DCF (Retd)/OSD (Wildlife), Telangana Forest Department said, “To facilitate the growth of tiger populations in any reserve, it is imperative to maximise efforts in strengthening their protection and implementing necessary measures to control poaching. Moreover, proactive measures should be taken to address environmental concerns, such as deforestation, by containing tree falling activities and promoting afforestation to create more suitable grasslands for tigers. Water conservation becomes crucial, especially during the summer season, with an emphasis on water storage and rainwater harvesting.”

Further, combating forest fires should be a top priority, necessitating measures like regular patrolling and the deployment of camera trackers to monitor the status of tigers and their habitats effectively. These collective efforts will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the tiger population and preserving their natural habitats for future generations, he added.

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR), poised to observe a thriving and growing tiger population, is a testament to the reserve’s healthy status. Formerly known as the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State, it has been renamed as ATR in Telangana following the State’s bifurcation, encompassing the regions of Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts.

N. Kshitija, Conservator of Forests, Field Director Project Tiger, Amrabad Tiger Reserve said, “Since the establishment of Telangana State, various measures have been implemented to bolster the tiger population, encompassing initiatives like enhancing the prey base, improving water resources, and expanding grasslands, among others. Notably, the Chenchus tribe plays a vital role in safeguarding the reserve, forming an integral part of its protection efforts.

Additionally, the promotion of eco-tourism in the region has proven beneficial, not only for conservation but also for the local tribes residing in the area. This approach has provided livelihood opportunities to the indigenous communities, contributing to their sustainable development while fostering a harmonious coexistence with the wildlife and natural environment.” As of the latest official records, there are 22 tigers recorded in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. However, it is worth noting that this number is expected to increase, potentially reaching 30, due to the presence of three breeding tigers within the reserve. Although this anticipated increase is yet to be officially declared by the central government, the current figure stands at 22 tigers until any further updates are provided, she added.