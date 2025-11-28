Suchirindia Foundation hosts sankalp divas

The Suchirindia Foundation will celebrate Sankalp Divas on November 28 at Mountain Heights, Shilparamam, Hyderabad, honouring individuals making outstanding societal contributions.

Chief Guest Sri M Venkaiah Naidu will grace the event, where Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India, will receive the Sankalp Kiron Puraskar Award. Founded by Lion Dr Y Kiron, the foundation supports education, healthcare, disability aid, and women’s empowerment.

Sankalp Divas recognises selfless service, inspires collective social responsibility, and showcases initiatives improving underprivileged lives. Previous honourees include Anna Hazare and Kiran Bedi. This year’s event reinforces the foundation’s mission of compassion, service, and societal transformation.