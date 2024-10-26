Task force sleuths bust illegal cracker godown, stocks worth Rs 5 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and Central Zone team, along with Saifabad police, busted the illegal storage of firecrackers in a go-down and apprehended the person involved. The police seized firecrackers worth Rs 5 lakh. The arrested person, G Sriram (31) is a resident of Murad Nagar, Mehdipatnam. According to the police, the Task Force team raided a go-down situated at Moghal’s Emami Mansion, Chintal Basthi Road, in Saifabad and found illegal firecrackers of various brands stored at the residential premises.

Police said Sriram resides in Mehdipatnam and is doing a private job. Since the Diwali season is around the corner, to earn quick money, he brought crackers and stored them in the residential area, causing danger to human life in the apartment.

“He was storing firecrackers without any valid license from the competent authorities, while knowing that storing firecrackers in residential areas without any precautionary measures may cause severe damage to the human lives and property of the residents in case of untoward incidents,” said Y V S Sudheendhra, DCP Task Force. On reliable information, the Task Force team and Saifabad police apprehended Sriram along with the firecrackers and handed them over to Saifabad police for further action.