Teegala Krishna Reddy blasts Sabita Indra Reddy for encroachment of lakes

Hyderabad: The controversies between the sitting and the former MLAs in constituencies are refusing to die down. Yet another tussle has come to the fore between the present and ex-legislator of the Maheshwaram constituency, with senior TRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy on Tuesday publicly criticising minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and cautioned the party leadership to take steps to set right things.

Sabita and Teegala are at loggerheads in the constituency. Krishna Reddy alleged that lakes were being encroached and commercial complexes were coming up there illegally. "How can a commercial complex come up in the lakebed? I want to save lakes. If there is a problem of land, we will show government lands elsewhere," said Reddy. He said this was not a complaint but a suggestion to the minister.

"This is my suggestion. When I make a mistake, she has the right to question me. At the same time, I can also give suggestions to her," he remarked. Reddy alleged that there was no development in the area as there were many potholes leading to accidents. "The money brought as MLA then is being used now. There are no proper roads; there are potholes; people are falling in them.

I am confident that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will call me and I will tell my version; he will resolve the problem," he stated. The TRS leader questioned what the minister was doing when some leaders who joined the TRS after her entry were leaving the party one after another. "Several municipal corporators are leaving the party and joining back the Congress. The latest was the Badangpet Mayor. It is learnt that the Meerpet Municipal leaders would also leave the TRS soon."