Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasises on promotion of Green Energy

Hyderabad: State governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has called upon the citizens to take up Green energy initiatives right from their residence. Speaking at the inaugural of an international conference on "Green Energy- Powering MSMEs for Future," at the National Institute for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (NI-MSME) campus here, she emphasised on the promotion of green energy and the relevant technologies at all levels.

Expressing concerns over the draining of our foreign exchange reserves on account of massive oil import bills, Tamilisai said that it was high time that we promote alternative, renewable energy sources and promote the use of green energy. The Governor highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in aiming to create 500 Giga Watts of green power by the year 2030. She exhorted all sections of the people to help our country realise its target of emerging as the NET Zero Emission country by 2070 through the judicious use of fuels and promoting green energies.

The Governor stated that due to the sustained efforts of the government, the share of renewable energy in India's energy mix has gone up to 25 per cent in 2021 from the earlier 11 per cent in 2015.

"We need to become active participants in protecting the nature and saving the natural resources for the generations to come by adopting sustainable development models. We must work for the climate justice by creating awareness on climate change," she added.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the Telangana State for its massive progress in increasing the renewable energy production and share to a great extent. "Achieving energy self-sufficiency is vital to realise the larger goal of self-reliant India," she said.