Telangana railways enter a glorious new era: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday inspected the ongoing development works at the Hi-Tech City Railway Station and addressed the media, emphasising the rapid progress of railway infrastructure in Telangana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He noted that modernisation and expansion of railway facilities have accelerated in recent years, with 40 stations across the state being renovated simultaneously.

The minister recalled that the Cherlapalli New Terminal was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, adding to the existing three major terminals in Hyderabad—Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Nampally. With Cherlapalli now operational, Hyderabad has four major terminals catering to growing passenger needs.

Kishan Reddy highlighted that Secunderabad Railway Station is undergoing modernisation at a cost of Rs 720 crore, with completion targeted by the end of next year. Similarly, Kachiguda Station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 424 crore. At Hi-Tech City, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for development, including Rs 26 crore for the first phase and Rs 10 crore for approach roads and new buildings.

Currently, 62 suburban and MMTS trains halt at Hi-Tech City daily, serving around 5,400 passengers. With modernisation, the station is expected to handle higher footfall. The works include the installation of four lifts, two escalators, modern waiting rooms, and facilities for the physically challenged. The first phase, covering the west side, is scheduled for completion by February next year.

The minister said these services will greatly benefit employees, construction workers, and tourists in the twin cities. He added that special trains to Mumbai, Kazipet and Visakhapatnam were halted at Hi-Tech City during Dasara, and around 16 special trains will stop here during Sankranti, with more halts planned on a trial basis.

Kishan Reddy also announced that the construction of Komuravelli Railway Station is nearing completion, which will facilitate devotees visiting the Mallanna temple. The second phase of MMTS is being extended up to Yadadri, with tenders underway.

He underlined that 100% of railway lines in Telangana have been electrified and are being equipped with WiFi and modern facilities. Tomorrow, he will inspect the Railway Multi Manufacturing Unit (RMU) at Kazipet Junction.

Kishan Reddy said the Modi government is committed to making Telangana’s railway stations “magnificent,” expanding new lines, and allocating unprecedented funds to ensure world-class infrastructure for passengers.