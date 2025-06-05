TGSPDCL CMD pitches for sustainable energy practices

Hyderabad: On the eve of World Environment Day, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui appealed to people to adapt energy saving, sustainable practices.

The official asserted that conserving energy is an important way to reduce strain on the environment. “Replacing incandescent or CFL bulbs with LED lights will reduce electricity consumption by 75-80 per cent. Set ceiling fans to optimal speeds and air conditioners with temperatures between 24-26°C, as recommended by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and clean filters monthly to reduce energy use,” he said.

He suggested the use of BEE Star-Rated Appliances with high-star ratings, such as for refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines, which are designed to consume less electricity. “Installing solar water heaters or rooftop solar panels will reduce reliance on grid electricity. Enabling power-saving settings on computers, TVs, and other electronics is especially relevant in urban areas with high gadget usage,” he added.