TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), on Thursday, announced the introduction of a metro combi ticket priced at Rs 20 per trip, allowing general bus ticket metro express and ordinary monthly bus pass holders to travel in metro deluxe buses across Hyderabad.

The initiative aims to provide seamless and hassle-free travel for passengers by extending access. Rolled out across all metro deluxe services in Hyderabad, this facility offers an upgraded travel option to existing monthly pass holders, allowing them to enjoy greater comfort for a nominal additional cost.

