Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital, a State-run facility, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Arogyasree scheme. The scheme, which is run by the State government, provides free treatment worth 15 lakhs per patient. NIMS hospital has been performing kidney transplant operations since the formation of Telangana State in 2014 and has completed a total of 862 surgeries to date, averaging 100 operations per year since 2015. Last year, the hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries. Read More

2. Hyderabad: On the occasion of Labour Day, Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, and Chairman of Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers of Telangana Devender Reddy presented an award of ‘Shrama Shakthi’ to Shaik Salauddin, founder and President Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU). Read More

3. Hyderabad: Most of the suburban train services plying in the city are almost running empty as the timings of these trains are not matching the denizens needs. Hence, to find a solution for this, members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association and denizens submitted a representation to the SCR (South Central Railway) officials to revise the timings. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The number of Covid recoveries has been more than the number of positive cases during the last few days in Telangana.The number of positive cases reported on Monday was 41 and the recovered patients were 54. On Sunday, the total positive cases were 40 and the number of recovered cases were 51. Similarly, on Saturday, cases reported were 41 and recoveries were 49, according to the data released by the Director of Health. The recovery rate has been at 99.48 per cent. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) received over 350 rain-related complaints from Sunday evening till Monday morning following intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms in the city on Sunday night. Read More



