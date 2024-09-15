Traffic Restrictions Announced for Lord Ganesh Immersion in Rachakonda

In anticipation of the Lord Ganesh immersion taking place on September 17, 2024, the Rachakonda Police Department has announced significant traffic regulations aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and safety during the event. G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, the Commissioner of Police, issued a notification outlining the restrictions which will be in effect from 6:00 AM on September 17 until 8:00 AM on September 18.

The restrictions primarily focus on the routes leading to Saroornagar Tank, where a large number of participants are expected to gather for the immersion processions. The following guidelines have been established for vehicles carrying Ganesh idols based on their origin:

1. *From Hayathnagar Side*: Vehicles are directed to proceed via LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, and Venkatadri Theater before making a left turn after J.C Brothers showroom and proceeding toward Saroornagar Tank.

2. *From LB Nagar Side*: Similar route as above—vehicles will follow LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, and Venkatadri Theater before taking the designated left turns towards the tank.

3. *Vanasthalipuram Side*: Vehicles should take the Panama Godown X Road route before joining the main procession path.

4. *From Nagarjuna Sagar Road*: Traffic will follow the same adjusted route towards Saroornagar Tank.

5. *Karmanghat Area*: Residents from Srinivasa Colony, Madhura Nagar, Bairamalguda, and Dhurga Nagar can proceed via LB Nagar Junction and take the assigned route.

6. *Hyderabad City Side*: Vehicles from Chadarghat and Malakpet are instructed to navigate through Moosarambagh TV Tower and make necessary turns towards Saroornagar Tank.

7. Balaram Nagar and Safilguda Junction:**

General traffic from the Balaram Nagar area will face significant restrictions, with vehicles diverted at the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre towards Uttam Nagar RUB and Goutham Nagar, leading into Malkajgiri X Road. Similarly, traffic from Vinayak Nagar will not be permitted to proceed towards Safilguda Junction, diverting instead towards DAV School. Those looking to reach Anandbagh can use the route through DAV School, Nalanda School, and East Anandbagh.

8. Neredmet X Roads:**

Heavy vehicles will be rerouted away from Safilguda Junction, directed towards RK Puram. Motorists intending to travel towards Mettuguda within Hyderabad will have alternative routes via RK Puram, AOC area, or Sainikpuri - ECIL HB Colony - Lalapet.

9. Bhasker Rao Nagar and Nethaji Nagar:**

Traffic diversions will also be in place at Bhasker Rao Nagar, directing public vehicles towards 2nd Avenue Road via the bus stop. In Nethaji Nagar, traffic from Bhavani Nagar and Old Kapra will be diverted at Nethaji Nagar X Road towards Canara Junction for those heading to Yapral. Importantly, no vehicles will be allowed from Nethaji Nagar X Roads and Yapral to Kapra Lake.

10. Ramanthapur and Uppal Traffic Regulation:**

Idol processions originating from Ramanthapur will not be permitted to travel towards Amberpet due to ongoing flyover construction. Instead, they will be diverted through Habsiguda Street No. 8 or Uppal X Roads, Survey of India, and Ekminar Masjid.

11. Chengicherla X Roads:**

Heavy vehicles departing from Chengicherla X Roads towards Uppal will not be allowed entry and will be redirected via NFC, bypassing Uppal entirely.

12. Ibrahimpatanam Restrictions:**

From Bongulur ORR Rotary, heavy vehicles will be restricted from proceeding towards Manneguda, Ragannaguda, Thurkayamjal, Injapur, and Gurramguda.

13. Maheshwaram Traffic Adjustments:**

Vehicles from Kandukur and Maheshwaram heading to Thukkguda Bus Stand will be redirected towards the Outer Ring Road (ORR). General traffic may access the area but all heavy vehicles must use the ORR exclusively.

### Additional Provisions

*Heavy Vehicles and Private Buses:*

Heavy vehicles and private inter-city/intra-city buses will be banned from entering or parking on arterial roads within the ORR. They may traverse only the ORR and its service roads until the immersion process concludes.

*RTC Buses:*

RTC authorities will implement alternative routes to accommodate the restrictions effectively and ensure minimal disruption.

These traffic regulations are part of the city’s efforts to conduct a smooth and organized Ganesh immersion process, prioritizing public safety and the seamless movement of vehicles. Residents and motorists are advised to be mindful of the diversions and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

Additionally, parking has been organized for visitors at specified locations: Jyothi Club/Saraswathi Sishu Mandhir, ZPHS School near Saroornagar Post Office, and Indira Priyadarshini Park, with a strict prohibition against parking in unauthorized areas.

The notification emphasizes that once the immersion is completed, empty vehicles must head towards designated exit routes; no access to Saroornagar Tank via Saroornagar Post Office or Karmanghat Side will be permitted during the specified times.

2. *Regulations for Safilguda Tank under Malkajgiri Traffic PS Jurisdiction*

Understanding the peak traffic expected during the festivities, additional regulations are also being implemented for the Safilguda Tank area. Heavy vehicles will face restrictions on routes leading from the Mettuguda T Junction towards Malkajgiri, compelling diversions towards Lalapet. General traffic will also be rerouted away from key intersections to avoid congestion in the vicinity of Safilguda Junction.

The police department is urging the public to plan their routes accordingly and to cooperate with traffic officials throughout the immersion festivities. The public’s adherence to these guidelines is essential for maintaining order during this celebratory period.