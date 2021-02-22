TRS MLC candidate Vani Devi files nomination papers

TRS MLC candidate Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao filed nomination papers for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency election on Monday.

Before filing the papers, Vani Devi visited PV Ghat along with minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao to pay homage. Later, she went to Pragati Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister who handed over B-form to her.

Meanwhile, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Vani Devi should be elected unanimously to honour PV Narasimha Rao.

TRS also announced the name of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as it's candidate for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates' constituency election and handed over the B-form to him.