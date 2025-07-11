TSHRC directs govt to submit comprehensive report

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has directed the Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue (Prohibition and Excise) SAM Rizvi to submit a comprehensive report regarding the alleged toddy adulteration incident.

Following a complaint by Rama Rao on Thursday, the Commission directed the Principal Secretary to submit the report by August 20, covering aspects such as factual verification of the incident, number of deaths, and persons affected, as mentioned in the complaint and news reports.

The Commission further asked for details of the action, if any, taken by the Revenue Department in this regard, including enquiries conducted, arrests made, toddy shops sealed, or disciplinary action initiated against any erring officials.

It also sought information on preventive mechanisms currently in place to regulate toddy tapping and distribution, and to monitor and curb adulteration of toddy to avoid recurrence of such incidents.