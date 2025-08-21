  • Menu
TSRTC to Add 235 Electric Buses in Hyderabad by Year-End

Hyderabad TSRTC will add 235 more electric buses by the end of 2025. With cheaper running costs and new charging depots, e-buses aim to cut pollution and save fuel.

TSRTC plans to bring 235 more electric buses on the road by year-end. Right now, 265 e-buses are running in the city with good passenger numbers.

Charging points are ready at Cantonment, HCU, and Miyapur depots. New charging stations are being built at Raniganj and Hayatnagar. At Hayatnagar, 55 buses are running, and another 55 will be added. Raniganj will soon run 100 buses. A new charging point is also planned at Kukatpally.

Electric buses are cheaper to run – only ₹8 per km, compared to ₹20 per km for diesel buses. This makes them both eco-friendly and economical.

