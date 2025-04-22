World Earth Day: Greens call for need to make renewable energy a way of life

Hyderabad: As we celebrate the World Earth Day on Tuesday, environmentalists stressed that there is an immediate need to adopt various sources of renewable energy (especially solar energy), as it is a perfect sustainable way to combat the climate crisis.

This year’s theme is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ and the main aim is to bring attention to the serious issue of the adoption of natural resources. In that regard, many voluntary organisations are planning various awareness campaigns on promoting renewable energy.

Environmentalists have highlighted that a rapid transition to renewable energy can have impact on natural resources and local communities. It is crucial to move toward an energy system that takes into account both the low costs and the benefits to nature at every stage. In this context, solar energy and biomass are key resources for safeguarding the climate.

Narasimha Reddy, an environmentalist, said, “As per the recent data released by the Electricity Department, in April this month, around 17,000 megawatt of energy has been consumed; 90 per cent is coming from thermal energy, so we need to change to solar energy in four sectors – residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. It would be beneficial for the government to introduce various innovative initiatives. Instead of relying heavily on thermal energy, solar panels should be installed wherever feasible. Additionally, the development of electricity through biogas should be actively promoted. Currently, biogas is used in only a few areas, but it should be adopted more widely across all sectors.”

Sai Teja, an environmental enthusiast, said, “In the context of Telangana, solar energy stands out as the most suitable source. The Union Government is already encouraging the adoption of solar power by offering subsidies to the public. It would be highly beneficial if the Telangana Government also implemented similar initiatives. This would not only benefit consumers but also promote wider adoption. Additionally, the State should actively encourage people and conduct widespread publicity campaigns to raise awareness and support for solar energy.”

“Renewable energy is our true power to protect the planet. In Telangana, solar energy stands out as the best source due to abundant sunlight throughout the year. It is clean, sustainable, and ideal for decentralised rural power. Telangana’s solar parks and rooftop projects are transforming energy access while reducing carbon emissions. I believe solar power empowers communities, creates green jobs, and safeguards our natural resources. Embracing this energy aligns with Earth Day’s theme—our planet’s future depends on how wisely we harness our power today for a greener tomorrow,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, an environmental activist.