Property issues stop funeral rites in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: With the changing times, all human relations are turning into financial relations. Even for the last rites of man, property became a barrier like walls. For the share of the property, one wanted registration while the other was lying on the bed and obstructing the funeral. One such incident took place in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Pajjuri Narsimha Goud (80) of Kathalguda, Nalgonda mandal died due to illness. The old man had two wives and owned up to 50 acres. First wife Lingamma had four sons and four daughters. Narasimha Goud married Lingamma's younger sister Neelamma for the second time. She also has a son and a daughter.

After a few days, the second wife, Neelamma, was staying away from Narasimha Goud due to differences. All the children of both wives are married. Neelamma is staying in Nalgonda with her daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter after his second wife's son died a few days ago.

Neelamma came to Kathalguda to attend the last rites of her daughter-in-law and daughter after learning about Narsimha's death due to illness. Neelamma requested that she too undergo the traditional process of turmeric and saffron, just like her first wife. As the sons of the first wife prevented this, Neelamma lay on the legs where Narsimha Goud's dead body and prevented the last rites.

She insisted on giving some of the property for the maintenance of her deceased son's children. This stopped the funeral of Narasimha Goud. With this, elders and locals are trying to solve the problem.

Similarly, in an another incident, Vempati Satyanarayana (65) of Narsimhulugudem village, Munagala mandal, Suryapet district, has six brothers and a sister. Satyanarayana got married to Bhagyamma from Sirikonda village of Mote mandal less than 30 years ago. Satyanarayana and Bhagyamma were childless. Satyanarayana fell ill due to family quarrels for some years and wife Bhagyamma did not want to care.

So. he joined the brothers in Narsimhulu Gudem and was receiving treatment there. For this, Bhagyamma agreed to register the three and a half acres of land in her name in the name of Satyanarayana. There is an opportunity to register within five days after booking a slot for this.

But Satyanarayana died on Tuesday. Satyanarayana's body was brought by his brothers to Bhagyamma's house in Sirikonda. Satyanarayana's brothers pressured Bhagyamma to register three and a half acres and some more land in the name of Satyanarayana.

They insisted that no funeral will be held till then. Bhagyamma and her two brothers went to Mee Seva Kendra in Mote to register the land. After going there, her brothers and their sons sat on the Suryapet-Khammam road stging protest demanding that they wanted a share in the land in Bhagyamma's name.

Bhagyamma's in-laws as well as Satyanarayana’s family insist that the funeral will not be held until the property issue is settled. Due to this, the two parties fought over the property and the funeral was stopped.