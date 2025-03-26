Rs 1.19 cr worth upgrades for Anganwadi centres sanctioned

Khammam: “Many Anganwadi centres have been struggling with poor infrastructure, making it difficult for children to learn in a safe and hygienic environment.

In connection with this, the government has sanctioned Rs 1.19 crore to upgrade these centres through renovations and new construction,” informed district welfare officer K Rajagopal Reddy.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, Reddy said, “Over the years, several Anganwadi centres have suffered from structural damage, including cracked walls, leaking roofs, and uneven floors. These conditions pose safety risks to young children. As part of the initiative, existing centers are being renovated, and concrete flooring is being installed to ensure a clean and secure learning environment.”

He informed each that centre has been allocated Rs 2 lakh for repairs, with 40 centres undergoing major renovations and 17 centres receiving minor improvements. “In total, 239 centres in the district have been identified for upgrades. So far, Rs. 36.63 lakh has been spent, and the remaining funds will be used to complete the work,” he said.

Officials have emphasised that enhancing the infrastructure of Anganwadi centers is a key priority.

The allocated funds will help create safer and more comfortable spaces for early childhood education, ensuring better facilities for both children and staff.