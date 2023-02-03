  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Vaddiraju wants changes in highway passing through Khammam

BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
x

BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Highlights

BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and briefed him on several issues of national highways.

Khammam: BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and briefed him on several issues of national highways.

The MP wanted changes in the alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway passing through Khammam at the newly built collectorate.

As the proposed highway passes through the integrated collectorate and it could prove inconvenient for traffic flow, he requested the minister to change the route to pass behind the collectorate. He also discussed about various highway lines which is linked from Khammam.

Gadkari responded positively and advised the staff to take immediate action on the MP's proposals, said a release from the MP's office here on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X