Vaddiraju wants changes in highway passing through Khammam

Khammam: BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and briefed him on several issues of national highways.

The MP wanted changes in the alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway passing through Khammam at the newly built collectorate.

As the proposed highway passes through the integrated collectorate and it could prove inconvenient for traffic flow, he requested the minister to change the route to pass behind the collectorate. He also discussed about various highway lines which is linked from Khammam.

Gadkari responded positively and advised the staff to take immediate action on the MP's proposals, said a release from the MP's office here on Thursday.