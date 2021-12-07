'Adivo Alladivo' aims to promote new talent, says Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: The aim of 'Adivo Alladivo' programme is to bring new Sankeertanas of saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, which are popular across the world, to the public fore with new talented youth, said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

The curtain raiser and inaugural session of the unique Adivo Alladivo programme took place at Mahati Auditorium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO said so far, TTD has recorded 4,000 Sankeertans of Annamayya. But only a few are in

popularity. "So, we have designed this programme to popularise all his songs. On the other hand, we are also bringing out a book with 'Artha Tatparya' for each kriti of Annamacharya soon," he added. Earlier, the Chairman SVBC Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, in his presidential remarks, said the programme was the brainchild of EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. He said the main aim of programme is to promote the new compositions of Annamaiah as well the new talented youth. The competitions are being held for the age groups between 15-25 years. "From the past six centuries, the entire clan of Annamacharya has been doing service to Sri Venkateswara Swamy with their Sangeeta and

Sahitya. Even today we can see the rendition of the descendants of Annamacharya in Tirumala temple continuing centuries old temple practice," he observed. SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sannidhanam Sudarshana Sharma said Sangeetham was also a Upavedam as it is often considered as a sub-wing of Sama Veda, one of the four Vedas. In the Sangeeta Sahitya world, he said Annamaiah will be in the forefront and described him as 'Telugu Bhartruhari.' National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Muralidhara Sharma, in his address, said NSU will support TTD in this divine endeavour. He also suggested that the new talents be provided a platform on Nadaneerajanam in Tirumala. Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma said like Dasavataras of Sri Maha Vishnu, Dasa Sahiti Lakshanas were there in Annamayya kritis. "On a war-footing, this programme has been designed to encourage youth on the new compositions of Annamaiah. By next Ugadi, we will bring out all the Adhyatma Keertans compiled with 17 pundits to the public domain", he added.

Later a video promo on the programme with a background score rendered by Madhu Balakrishna was displayed on the occasion followed by the felicitation to all dignitaries. The singing competitions by the participants commenced after the inaugural programme.

Veteran singer of Annamacharya Project Dr G Balakrishna Prasad rendered "Ani Anatiche Krishnudarjununito". Senior retired artistes Dr P Ranganath, Ananda Bhattar, renowned playback singer SP Sailaja, CAO Sesha Sailendra, CEO SVBC Suresh Kumar, DFO Srinivasulu Reddy, PRO Dr T Ravi were also present.