CS Neerabh offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Friday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple along with his family members.

Later, pundits rendered Vedaseervachanam on him while Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented him Srivari laminated photo and teertha prasadam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, district SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD Deputy EOs Lokanatham and Bhaskar and others were also present.