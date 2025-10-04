EO attributes Brahmotsavam success to teamwork

Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said the TTD is updating the system time to time in larger interest of the multitude of devotees visiting Tirumala for darshan. EO Singhal on Friday held first ‘Dial your EO’ programme after taking charge as TTD EO. Before attending the calls, he said the changes in TTD was a continuous process and decision regarding darshan, accommodation and other facilities change from time to time depending on the situation.

“Five years ago, when I was the then EO, the offline system of issuing tickets to senior citizens, Rs 300 SED were good for that time. But now even for issuing 800 tickets of SRIVANI offline, we have been witnessing serpentine lines and over six hours of waiting time for the devotees. Once the quota is exhausted, many pilgrims are returning with empty hands without darshan. To avoid this inconvenience, we introduced an online system a few years ago. Our intention always stays good. Based on the feedback from devotees through mails, phone calls, whatsapp and other platforms, our decisions change from time to time. No system is static and there is every scope for change, keeping in view the larger interests of the devotees from time to time, he reiterated. The EO also extended thanks to everyone who congratulated him on assuming the charge as TTD EO for the second time. “Your trust in me has enhanced my responsibility. And I will do my best to fulfil your expectation. I thank Lord Venkateswara Swamy for giving opportunity to serve pilgrims as TTD EO and also CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Attributing the mega success of the recently-concluded Brahmotsavam at Tirumala, he said teamwork of the entire workforce of TTD, cooperation of district administration and police, Srivari Sevaks, and above all the devotion of devotees responsible for the success and thanked the TTD board, media and everyone involved behind the stupendous success.

In ‘Dial your EO’ programme, 23 calls were received from the devotees from various places, he said.