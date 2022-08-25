Labour Ministers to meet in Tirupati today

Tirupati: The two-day National Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories will begin at the Taj Hotel in Tirupati on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference virtually at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

The conference is being convened to discuss various significant labour-related issues and to create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating policies for the welfare of workers.

The conference will have four thematic sessions on integrating e-Shram portalfor on-boarding social security schemes to universalise social protection, Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY.

Framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation; Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047 with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work are among other issues on the agenda.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav will preside over the two-day conference. AP Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram along with other labour ministers will take part in the conference.

The district official machinery has made elaborate arrangements to host the first national level conference after the formation of the new district. Police have tightened the security as several VVIPs and senior officials both from the Centre and the states have been participating.

Meanwhile, left-wing parties and their affiliated trade unions have demanded the cancellation of the meet as it will discuss anti-labour policies and finalise a roadmap for the implementation of the four Labour codes. They are gearing up to stage protests in the city against the conference.