Nagari TDP MLA’s brother set to join YSRCP

Tirupati: Is YSRCP making strategic moves to curb the influence of two-time MLA and former minister RK Roja in the Nagari constituency by promoting alternative leadership? The ongoing developments raise such a doubt as the party is set to induct Gali Jagadeesh, brother of the current Nagari TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash into its ranks. Both of them are the sons of former minister Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu.

Jagadeesh is expected to join the YSRCP on Wednesday in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence. But, suddenly the timing was changed to Saturday. His entry is anticipated to reshape Nagari politics, with sources indicating he has already met Jagan recently and expressed his willingness to join the party.

Between 2014 and 2019, Roja won the Nagari assembly seat on a YSRCP ticket and was recognised as a firebrand leader within the party. Her aggressive stance earned her a ministerial position in Jagan’s cabinet. However, she faced internal resistance, particularly from senior leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who reportedly worked to diminish her dominance.

The 2024 elections dealt a severe blow to Roja as she suffered a significant defeat to Bhanu Prakash. Since then, she was not that active in the constituency as she seemed to have vexed up with the groupism within the party which was the major factor behind her electoral defeat.

Under these circumstances, the YSRCP is reportedly bringing in Jagadeesh. He sought a TDP ticket in the last elections, but Chandrababu Naidu favoured Bhanu Prakash instead. Disappointed, Jagadeesh turned to the YSRCP, allegedly setting a condition that he be given the Nagari ticket for the 2029 elections. With party leadership agreeing to his demand, he is now set to join YSRCP on February 12. The Gali family holds considerable political and financial clout, with Jagadeesh’s uncle, Katta Subramanyam Naidu, served as a minister in the Karnataka BJP government under BS Yedurappa.

Both Roja and Jagadeesh camps are interpreting these developments in their own way. While Roja’s supporters claim she personally invited Jagadeesh into the party, Jagadeesh’s followers argue that she initially opposed his entry, citing various reasons. However, the party’s central leadership reportedly dismissed her objections.

With Jagadeesh’s formal entry into YSRCP imminent, internal disputes within the Gali family are expected to escalate. Additionally, party cadres disillusioned with both Roja and Bhanu Prakash may rally behind Jagadeesh for political survival. These evolving dynamics could lead to significant political shifts in the coming days, making Nagari a key battleground to watch closely.