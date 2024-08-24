Nocturnal House to enhance visitor experience

Tirupati: The construction of the Nocturnal House at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati marks a significant milestone in the park’s development. This long-pending project, initiated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has recently received a much-needed financial boost. The TTD has agreed to release Rs.4 crores in addition to the Rs.2 cr it already sanctioned for the completion of the Nocturnal House.

The Nocturnal House is designed with 18 cells, each intended to house a different species. The zoo authorities have been in consultation with experts from other zoos to bring in more species to fill these cells. The facility will be equipped with a unique lighting system that reverses the day and night cycle, allowing visitors to observe the nocturnal behaviour of these animals during daylight hours.

Zoo Park Curator C Selvam said that the structural work of the facility was already completed with the initial allocation of Rs.2 crores by TTD.

Now, the additional funds will be utilised for other works which include, lighting, elevations and other finishing touches. For these works, the tenders were already approved and the works may begin very soon and may be completed in about 6-7 months.

This Nocturnal House is not just an ordinary exhibit; it plays a crucial role in the preservation and display of various nocturnal species, including Civet cats, Owls, Bats, Jungle cats and other rare and endangered species. The TTD’s involvement in this project is driven by a unique requirement: the aromatic secretion of Civet cats, which is an essential ingredient in the rituals performed at the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Historically, the TTD had maintained civet cats at its dairy farm in Tirupati, collecting the musk-like substance secreted by these animals for use in the Lord’s Abhishekam, a significant ritual conducted every Friday. However, due to regulations that prohibit the captive breeding of Civet cats, the responsibility for housing these animals was transferred to the SV Zoological Park.

Recognising the importance of civet cats for the temple rituals and the broader interest of the zoo’s visitors, the TTD has taken a special interest in constructing a dedicated Nocturnal House.

Spread over more than three hectares of land, this facility will not only cater to the needs of the TTD but also enhance the visitor experience by providing an opportunity to observe these elusive creatures in an environment that closely resembles their natural habitat.

As the project nears completion, the anticipation is building. The Nocturnal House is expected to become a major attraction at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, drawing visitors eager to experience the fascinating world of nocturnal animals.