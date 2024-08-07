OBC ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest on Aug 9

Tirupati: Demanding justice for OBCs in jobs and also in political posts, various OBC associations decided to organise ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest on August 9.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, OBC Association leader Nagaraju Goud said OBC State leader Kesana Sankar Rao called on the members of the backward community to participate in the protest to press the State and Central governments to do justice to OBCs.

They regretted that the successive governments ignored OBCs and political parties also paid lip sympathy.

Somasekhar Achari, Madhu Achari, Murali Goud, Jagadeesh, Subramanyam, Mahesh and Prasad were present.