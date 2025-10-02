‘Protection of Democracy’ meet tomorrow

Tirupati: A conference on ‘Protection of Democracy’ will be held on Friday (October 3) at Rama Thulasi Kalyana Mandapam, near RTC bus stand here, informed CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju. On this occasion, he released conference pamphlets at CPM office here on Wednesday.

Nagaraju said that the Central and State governments, which describe themselves as a ‘double engine government’, are not bringing benefits to the people, instead creating more difficulties. He criticised sale of Visakha Steel Plant, non-payment of compensation for Polavaram oustees, and handing over tribal lands to corporates. He also said people are suffering from heavy electricity bills due to smart meters and farmer lands are being taken by force for corporate projects.

The CPM leader further alleged that the government is exploiting workers by changing 8-hour work system into 12-hour and also creating troubles in education field with wrong policies. He said democracy is in danger under the present governments and called upon people to fight against it. He urged left and democratic supporters to join the meeting in large number to make it success.