Sarath Chandra Reddy takes oath as TTD Board Member

Tirumala: P Sarath Chandra Reddy took oath as TTD Board Member in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.TTD JEO Veerabrahmam administered oath in front of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Later Sarath Chandra Reddy had Lord darshan. Priests rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and gave him Theertha Prasadam and laminated photo of Srivaru. Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Harindranath and Kasturi and others were present.