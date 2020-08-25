September quota of Srivari trust online tickets released

Tirumala: TTD has Released Online Quota for Srivari Trust for the month of September with daily numbers ranging to 100.

However, TTD has Cancelled Quota on September 19 in view of Brahmotsava Dwajarohanam and on September 23 as it is Garuda seva.

It may be recalled that TTD has extended one time VIP Break Darshan facility for Srivani trust Donors. The break darshan availing facility for the contributions they have made to the Trust have also been extended from six months to one year in view of Covid-19 restrictions.