Take all steps to prevent seasonal diseases: Collector Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the officials of medical and health department to take all steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in the district and to step-up the non-communicable diseases (NCD) survey. He reviewed the Covid vaccination, seasonal diseases, surveillance on Anaemia, progress of NCD survey and filling up vacancies in the department with the officials of district medical and health department on Thursday.

Following the directive of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, all vacancies of doctor posts in government hospitals, medical colleges, pharmacist and lab technician posts to be identified and filled up with proper planning. The notification for filling these vacancies to be given once in a year and all vacancies that will arise in that year will be filled from the reserve merit list. The deputations of doctors should be reviewed and cancel those which are against norms.

As the rainy season started, steps should be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. The officials of local bodies should see that bleaching is done wherever the water is stagnated as it may cause Malaria and Dengue. Medical officers should keep stocks of required medicines by estimating which medicines are being used most at PHC level and there should be no scarcity.

The Collector also said the survey on diabetes, Alzheimer's, kidney and lung diseases should be completed speedily. Covid vaccination for 12-14 years children was almost completed and the precautionary doses to be completed for 60 years plus population. The vaccination for all frontline workers to be completed immediately.

Earlier, the principal secretary of health and family welfare M Ravichandra along with the family welfare commissioner J Nivas held a video conference with the district collectors, DM&HOs and district immunisation officers (DIOs) of all districts. In this, the principal secretary expressed satisfaction that Tirupati district has completed 75 percent of NCD survey. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and DIO Dr Santha Kumari participated.