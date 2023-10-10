Live
Tirumala: Devotees participate in Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam
Highlights
Tirumala: The fourth edition of Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam was observed at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala between 7 am and 9 am on Monday.
As a part of the fete, Vedic scholars and Veda Parayanamdars under the supervision of Dharmagiri scholars Ramanujacharya and Ananta Gopalakrishna and Maruti recited 142 slokas from two chapters 12 and 13 of Ayodhyakanda besides 25 slokas from Yoga Vasistyam and Dhanvantari Mahamantram.
At the beginning and in the end, Rama Sankeertana and Bhajan were rendered by the artistes of Annamacharya project. Devotees took part in the Parayanam with enthusiasm and religious fervour.
