Tirupati: Adhyayanotsavams conclude
Tirupati: The 25-day annual Adhyayanotsavam concluded on a grand note in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

The lengthiest among the annual festivals, which commenced on January 28, concluded on Thursday with the procession of various Utsava deities reaching Kapilatheertham.

There, Tirumanjanam and Asthanam were performed and later the deities were returned to the temple.

Later in the evening, HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala was honoured on the occasion.

Junior Pontiff of Tirumala, AEO Munikrishna Reddy and others were present.

