- US team explores natural farming innovations in Eluru
- Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq
- Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals
- Collector facilitates installation of transformer
- Plunging prices distress tomato farmers
- HC denies anticipatory bail to Vamsi
- ACB nabs agri officer
- Elaborate arrangements in place for Group-2 exams
- Ongole: Gurukul student suffers burns
- BJP confident of winning 3 MLC seats: Kishan Reddy
Tirupati: Adhyayanotsavams conclude
Tirupati: The 25-day annual Adhyayanotsavam concluded on a grand note in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday.
The lengthiest among the annual festivals, which commenced on January 28, concluded on Thursday with the procession of various Utsava deities reaching Kapilatheertham.
There, Tirumanjanam and Asthanam were performed and later the deities were returned to the temple.
Later in the evening, HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala was honoured on the occasion.
Junior Pontiff of Tirumala, AEO Munikrishna Reddy and others were present.
