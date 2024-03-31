Tirupati: District administration focuses on meeting drinking water needs

Tirupati : The district administration has been seriously concentrating on the drinking water scarcity during this summer. Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra directed the officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water at all areas of the district.

In a review meeting held with irrigation, water resources departments and municipal and Panchayat Raj officials on Saturday, he told them that there should be no problems in supplying drinking water and special care has to be ensured to ensure this. Any problems in the supply of drinking water should be resolved immediately with coordinated efforts. The Joint Collector said that under single village and multi village schemes, water was being supplied in 272 habitations. Steps should ensure no water scarcity till September 30.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, RWS officer Vijay Kumar, water resources officer Venkataramana, DPO Rajasekhar Reddy, Telugu Ganga project SE MV Ramana Reddy, Sullurpet, Naidupet, Puttur commissioners Ganga Prasad, Janardhan Reddy and KLN Reddy and others attended the meeting. It may be recalled here that earlier this week, district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha also reviewed the drinking water situation, which underlines the importance being given to the subject in view of the severe summer situation. During that review, the Collector directed the officials to undertake repair works if any to drinking water supply schemes within 48 hours and that of hand pumps in 24 hours.

He even said that a control room will be set up at the district headquarters to deal with the problems relating to water supply. As the mercury was already on the rise causing severe problems to the people who are going out, arrangements are being made to open water kiosks at important public places. Such reviews will become regular on the agenda in view of the prevailing situation.