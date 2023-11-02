Tirupati: YSRCP government pushing state into debt trap says BJP

Tirupati : BJP state president D Purandeswari lashed out at the state government for pushing the state into debt trap. Addressing the party Sakthi Kendra Pramukhs and other leaders here on Wednesday, she said that the state now has Rs 11 lakh crore debt. Still using various methods, the state government is taking fresh loans and to where all these funds are going has become a question mark.

She said that despite such huge loans, the state government could not lay roads, complete house constructions for the poor and take up the irrigation projects. When Annamayya project gates were washed away during floods, the government could not set up new gates. There was no progress in Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi projects. Even the Gandikota project is incomplete.

With this farmers could not get water as storage has become a big problem in the project. Though the state is having the capacity of taking 29 tmc ft of water from Tungabhadra, it is getting only 10 tmc ft. Though several chief ministers came from this district, they never focussed on the problems in this region, she criticised. Even the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also made several promises but was not in a position to fulfil them, she pointed out.

Purandeswari also said that the central government has allocated funds to complete housing scheme for poor. Yet, the government could not complete even a single house. Though TDP government has built three lakh TIDCO houses, the government has not even allocated them to the beneficiaries.

BJP district president Chandrappa, state general secretary S Dayakar Reddy, state secretaries Kola Anand and Muni Subramanyam, spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas, Varaprasad and others took part.